Xiarhos Opposes Mandatory Student Flu Vaccinations

BARNSTABLE – Republican candidate for the 5th Barnstable District Steve Xiarhos has voiced his opposition to the new order requiring students attending in-person classes to get flu vaccinations.

The mandate requires all those attending physical child care, pre-school, K-12 school, and college or university sessions to receive flu vaccine doses by December 31, with exceptions made for those with medical or religious reasons or those who are participating in completely remote sessions.

The order is meant to prevent respiratory illnesses’ impact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xiarhos called the mandate “overreaching by our state” in a press release.

While adding that the science can be debated, he believes that the matter is about individual rights, and that families and pediatricians should be the only people making medical decisions like these.

Xiarhos, a former deputy chief for the Yarmouth Police Department, is running against former member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the only Democrat in the race.