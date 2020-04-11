You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Xiarhos Qualifies for Primary Ballot in 5th Barnstable District

Xiarhos Qualifies for Primary Ballot in 5th Barnstable District

April 11, 2020

SANDWICH – Former Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Steven Xiarhos has announced that he has qualified to appear on the ballot as a Republican candidate for state representative in the Fifth Barnstable District this fall.

Xiarhos submitted the official filings and had more than the requisite number of signatures necessary to appear on the ballot at the state primary election on September 1.

“I am honored and humbled by the support I have received by residents of the Fifth Barnstable District so far, and I look forward to continuing my outreach to voters between now and the election,” said Xiarhos.

Xiarhos, who retired from the Yarmouth Police Department in December, announced his candidacy in February.

He faces former Sandwich selectman Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is running as the lone democrat in the race.

Current Fifth Barnstable District State Representative Randy Hunt has announced that he is not running for re-election.

