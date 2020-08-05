Xiarhos Endorsed By Bourne Selectman Jared MacDonald

BOURNE – Steve Xiarhos, a Republican candidate for state representative in the 5th Barnstable District, announced that he has received the endorsement of Bourne Selectman Jared MacDonald.

“I’ve known Steve Xiarhos for a number of years, and I have no question in my mind that he’s the right person to be our next state representative,” said MacDonald.

“We need someone who will be a strong leader to represent us on Beacon Hill, and I know Steve is ready to step up and lead. As a former police officer myself, I appreciate Steve’s experience working as a Deputy Chief of Police. “

“I have tremendous respect for what Jared has accomplished as a local official, a Veteran, a former police officer, and a small business owner,” said Xiarhos.

“He’s a fighter, someone who shows tremendous grit and determination. If I am elected state representative, I look forward to working with him to advance the interests of people on Cape Cod.”

MacDonald was elected to the Bourne Board of Selectmen in 2018.

Currently, he also serves as vice chair of the Board of Sewer Commissioners and participates in several committees working on economic development in town.

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday, September 1.

Xiarhos is running against former Sandwich Selectmen Tom Keyes for the Republican nomination.

James Dever is the lone Democrat in the race.