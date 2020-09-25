Xiarhos Receives Two Endorsements in Bid for Fifth Barnstable Seat

SANDWICH – Steven Xiarhos has received a pair of endorsements in his bid for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative seat.

Plymouth State Representative Mathew Muratore and the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU) has endorsed the republican candidate’s campaign.

“Steve Xiarhos is a friend of mine, and I am certain he has the right mix of character and experience needed to be a successful State Representative,” said Muratore.

“Steve’s many years of service as a police officer and Deputy Police Chief give him not only unique ability to work on issues of public safety and school security as a member of the Legislature, but also experience building coalitions and partnerships within the community. He’s a good advocate, but he’s also a good listener, and that’s important. As a Gold Star Father, Steve also has a long track record of helping some of our state’s most vulnerable populations, including especially our veterans. He is clearly committed to doing what’s best for the people of Plymouth, Sandwich, Barnstable, and Bourne. I know Steve will be there when people need him, and he’ll never let us down. I am proud to endorse Steve Xiarhos for State Representative in the 5th Barnstable District.”

The MCOFU represents the interests of approximately 4,000 correction officers from across Massachusetts.

“Steve Xiarhos will fight hard for public safety and to improve the quality of lives for the residents of the 5th Barnstable District,” said MCOFU Legislative Representative Kevin Flanagan in a letter announcing the unanimous endorsement of members of the group’s Executive Board.

The former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief is running against Democrat James Dever for the state representative seat.

Current State Rep. Randy Hunt is not running for re-election.