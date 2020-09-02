Xiarhos Wins Primary; Lyons and Forest Lead Race for County Commissioner

HYANNIS – Residents on the Cape made their voices heard during Monday’s state primary and although most of the races were unopposed, some key primary contests were decided ahead of November’s general election.

Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos won the republican nomination for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative seat from challenger and former Sandwich Selectman Tom Keyes.

He now faces Democrat James Dever in the general election on November 3.

Dever was unopposed in the state primary.

“I am honored to be the choice of Republican voters in the 5th Barnstable District, and I am forever grateful for their support,” said Xiarhos.

“I would like to thank my children and my fiancée, Denise, for their support throughout this campaign. And, I would like to thank the scores of volunteers who helped to get our campaign to this point for their very hard work. This campaign was a team effort all along, and I am very proud of our accomplishments.”

Xiarhos also congratulated Keyes on his campaign.

“I appreciate Tom’s candidacy and I think our spirited discussion of important issues helped to position this race well for the general election,” said Xiarhos.

In the race for Barnstable County Commissioner, Mark Forest and Sheila Lyons are still holding leads over Cheryl Andrews in the democratic race with results still pending in Wellfleet.

Only the top two finishers will advance to the November 3 election, where they will face incumbent Commissioner Ron Beaty and Abraham Kasparian who is running in another political party.

Two of the three County Commissioner seats are up for re-election as Chair Ron Bergstrom’s term runs until 2023.

Commissioner Mary-Pat Flynn is not running for re-election.

Former Yarmouth Town Moderator Daniel Horgan won a three-way race to replace Norman Holcomb on the Board of Selectmen.

He will serve in the seat until the Annual Town Election next spring.

The results for the write-in candidates in the 2nd Barnstable District State Representative Democratic race have not been announced yet.

Kipp Diggs and Michael Mecenas were campaigning to be write-in candidates with the winner facing incumbent Will Crocker in the general election.