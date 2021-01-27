Yarmouth Announces COVID-19 Aid Applications

YARMOUTH – Several programs to assist individuals and businesses suffering financially during the COVID-19 pandemic are being offered by the Town of Yarmouth.

Eligible residents of the town can receive funding for matters such as rent, COVID-19 tests, home utilities, and more.

Small business owners can also apply for funding for things such as payroll assistance, commercial rent, and other expenses.

Support programs for survivors of domestic and sexual violence are also available.

Funding for these programs has come from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Yarmouth Community Preservation Program.

More information can be found on the Town of Yarmouth’s website.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter