Yarmouth Announces Funding For Tourism Promotion

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth recently announced up to $100,000 in funding for the marketing and production of events that promote Yarmouth as a tourist destination and strengthen community character during 2022.

Grants are provided by the Town of Yarmouth Tourism Revenue Preservation Fund.

Applications are due on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 by 4:00 PM via email to Kyle Pedicini, Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Yarmouth.

For grant applications and other relevant materials, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter