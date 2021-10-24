You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Announces Funding For Tourism Promotion

Yarmouth Announces Funding For Tourism Promotion

October 24, 2021

 

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth recently announced up to $100,000 in funding for the marketing and production of events that promote Yarmouth as a tourist destination and strengthen community character during 2022.

Grants are provided by the Town of Yarmouth Tourism Revenue Preservation Fund.

Applications are due on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 by 4:00 PM via email to Kyle Pedicini, Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Yarmouth.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

