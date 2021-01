YARMOUTH- Yarmouth selectmen have picked Robert Whritenour Jr. as the new town administrator.

Whritenour has previously served as town administrator for Mashpee and Falmouth.

Following a background check and contract negotiation, he will be leaving his current town administrator position in Oak Bluffs for Yarmouth.

The vote by the board was unanimous.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter