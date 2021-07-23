Yarmouth Chip-Sealing Multiple Roads

YARMOUTH – Motorists traveling along Yarmouth’s side streets can expect some delays as chip-sealing work is conducted by crews.
All State Asphalt will be performing the preventative roadway maintenance on a number of Yarmouth roads.
Town officials said that the gravel will have loose stones for the first week until the work sets, and will be swept next week after they are chip sealed.
Work is expected to be completed by July 30, weather permitting.
Police details and a town inspector will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance.
The road work effects the following streets:
- Alison Lane
- Anastasia Road
- Anchorage Lane
- Ansel Hallett Road
- Arbor Street
- Athens Way
- Avon Road
- Banister Lane
- Barnacle Road
- Bayridge Drive
- Belle of the West
- Brae Burn Lane
- Bray Farm Rd. North
- Brookhill Lane
- Burning Tree Lane
- Cadet Lane
- Campion Road
- Canterbury Road
- Chipping Green Cir.
- Christopher Hall Way
- Clifford Street
- Colonial Road
- Commonwealth
- Copper Brook Road
- Cordick Road
- Cromwell Drive
- Cruiser Lane
- Curve Hill Road
- Cutter Lane
- Cypress Point Way
- Dover Road
- Driving Tee Circle
- Egg Harbor Road
- Eileen Street
- Eldridge Road
- Elmcroft Way
- Embassy Lane
- Fairwood Road
- Fishing Brook Road
- Forewind Road
- Gannet Road
- Gay Road
- George Bray Road
- Gooseneck Road
- Gunwale Road
- Halyard Road
- Herveylines Lane
- Hillcrest Road
- Historic Brook Road
- Hole in One Drive
- Holiday Lane
- Holly Lane
- Homestead Lane
- Howes Road
- Hunters Cr.
- Huntington Avenue
- Jerusha Lane
- Jibstay Lane
- John’s Path
- Kane Way
- Katama Way
- Kingsbury Way
- Kit Carson Way
- Kristin Path
- Leonard Avenue
- Lilac Lane
- Lily Pond Drive
- Longfellow Drive
- Manchester Road
- Mattachee Road
- Mayfair Road
- McMahon Way
- Monterey Lane
- Nashoba Lane
- Nantucket Avenue
- Nottingham Drive
- Ocean Avenue
- Out of Bounds
- Outward Reach
- Oxford Road
- Oyster Cove Road
- Par Three Drive
- Paula Lane
- Phoebe’s Lane
- Pine Street
- Pompano Rd. west end
- Pond View Avenue
- Pram Avenue
- Preston Way
- Prospect Avenue
- Rainbow Road
- Red Jacket Road
- Schooner Street
- South Road
- Stratford Lane
- Tern Road
- Thatcher Road
- Thomas Path
- Thorwald Place
- Wagtail Lane
- Wampanoag Rd. east end
- Warbler Lane
- Webfoot Way
- Wild Hunter Road
- Willie Bray Road
- Yacht Avenue