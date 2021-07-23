Yarmouth Chip-Sealing Multiple Roads

YARMOUTH – Motorists traveling along Yarmouth’s side streets can expect some delays as chip-sealing work is conducted by crews.

All State Asphalt will be performing the preventative roadway maintenance on a number of Yarmouth roads.

Town officials said that the gravel will have loose stones for the first week until the work sets, and will be swept next week after they are chip sealed.

Work is expected to be completed by July 30, weather permitting.

Police details and a town inspector will be on site at all times for traffic control and public assistance.

The road work effects the following streets: