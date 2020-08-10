Yarmouth Drive-In Looking for Liquor License

YARMOUTH – Innovative Arts and Entertainment, the operator of the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod, is looking to expand its list of offerings to include alcohol.

The company has been presenting movies and live entertainment at Yarmouth’s former drive-in site on Route 28 since July 12, where it opened with a showing of Jurassic Park.

The drive-in is looking to sell beer and wine from 2 to 11 pm during its events.

The idea of serving alcohol was floated around by the company when it was first awarded the contract for use of the town-owned site over the summer. However ,CEO Adam Epstein told selectmen at the time that it would not be a deal-breaker.

Epstein will present his request for a special alcohol license on August 11 to Yarmouth selectmen.

Epstein has multiple ideas for selling alcohol, including digital ordering and pick-up, delivery by staff in golf carts, and a beer tent.