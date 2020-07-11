Yarmouth Drive-In Set to Open Sunday

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod is set to open on Sunday with a showing of Jurassic Park.

The new entertainment complex will be capable of showing movies, concerts, pro sports, and comedy all within the same 24 hour period on its three high definition, 40 foot wide LED screens and outdoor stage.

When the pandemic hit, movie theaters were forced to close their doors as they were deemed non-essential.

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of concerts until 2021.

In response, towns across the Cape have been coming up with innovative ways to provide safe socially distant entertainment for residents and visitors.

In the case of Yarmouth, the town awarded Chicago-based company Innovation Arts & Entertainment with a contract to build and operate an outdoor entertainment center.

Yarmouth used to operate a now defunct drive-in movie theater about 40 years ago.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovation Arts & Entertainment Adam Epstein said that the location of the old drive-in made a perfect location for the new drive-in.

“All of a sudden I realized we got this great old drive-in movie theater space, about seven acres, and we can actually do something with it and create a great safe experience where we can show movies, live entertainment, all while keeping people safely in their vehicles,” said Epstein.

“I started thinking how am I going to put something cool together that people could still safely get together but do it in a way where they could still have fun as well.”

The Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod will take multiple safety precautions to combat COVID-19 including requiring face coverings and masks to be worn at all times except when vehicles are parked in their individual sweets.

Each vehicle that enters the venue will be assigned its own area that will be blocked off with a picket fence.

Once there, people in their vehicle will able to remove face coverings or masks.

If customers leave to get concessions or use the restroom, they must put the face covering back on.

All concessions must be ordered through the Yarmouth Drive-Inn app.

The app allows customers to place their order and when it is completed, the vendor will send a message through the app altering the customer it is complete. At that time customers will be able to retrieve their food.

The majority of ticket sales will be completed online.

Some tickets will be available at the gate, however no cash transactions are allowed. Tickets must be purchased using a credit or debit card.

The venue also offers double the amount of restrooms that a theater this size would typically offer.

Epstein said this is to allow for constant cleaning and sanitizing of restrooms.

Though the drive-in will begin by showing movies, Epstein stressed that all forms of entertainment will be show there including live music, sports, and comedy.

“After months at home, we hope to remind everyone what it is like to experience a favorite movie, comedian, or band surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors,” said Epstein.

“We are already working on some special shows and events that will make the Yarmouth Drive-In on Cape Cod unlike any other.”

For more information on the Yarmouth Drive-In, click here.

Yarmouth Drive-In first week schedule:

Sunday, July 12: Jurassic Park – 7 p.m.

Monday, July 13: Men in Black – 5 p.m., Grease – 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 5 p.m., Honey I Shrunk The Kids – 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15: Spaceballs – 5 p.m., Field of Dreams – 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 16: Dirty Dancing – 5 p.m., Wayne’s World – 9 p.m.

Friday, July 17: Remember The Titans – 5 p.m., Shrek 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 18: Cars – 5 p.m., Raiders of the Lost Ark – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 19: Forrest Gump – 5 p.m., Finding Nemo – 9 p.m.