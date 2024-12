YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth held a special election on Saturday to add a new member to the Select Board after the death of chairman Michael Stone.

The winner of the two-candidate race was Elizabeth Argo, defeating Thomas Nickinello. The town clerk’s office says Argo received 1,436 votes, while Nickinello had 1,312.

Chairman Stone passed away over the summer at the age of 76, after serving the town for more than four decades.