Yarmouth, Dennis Offices to Close for Upcoming Holidays

YARMOUTH-Yarmouth and Dennis town offices will be closed during the upcoming holidays.

This comes after Yarmouth officials announced that the offices would be closed to the public amid rising coronavirus cases within the town. Now, the offices will be completely closed on Thursday and Friday–Christmas Eve and Day–as well as on December 31 and January 1.

Staff members of the town will be available in-person via appointment during regular working hours. Residents can also reach out through email or phone.

As for Dennis, all of their town offices and buildings will be shut down on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. In addition, the transfer station will also be closed on those days. Golf courses in Dennis will remain open on New Year’s Day with coronavirus restrictions in place.