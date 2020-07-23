Yarmouth Police Chief Speaks Out Against Police Reform Bill

FRAMINGHAM – Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson was among a number of police chiefs across the state who gathered in Framingham on Tuesday to condemn police reform bills that are being debated on Beacon Hill.

The chiefs gathered to say that a police accountability bill passed by the state senate last week and a house bill scheduled for debate this week, won’t make the state safer and was crafted without input from police.

“Who’s writing all this stuff, I don’t know,” said Frederickson.

“It’s like they took a bunch of garbage and threw it in one bill and tried to make some sense of it and seem to think that that’s going to solve every problem in our country.”

The bills were introduced in response to nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice and police reform following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The police chiefs stated that the bills are a rushed legislative effort and a knee-jerk response to far away events.

“If you work with us and we listen to you about how to make this the best policing bill ever, we should do that, I know we can,” said Frederickson.