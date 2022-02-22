Yarmouth Police Chief Says Much To Do Before Retirement

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Chief of Police Frank Frederickson will be retiring in late October, but says there is still a lot for him and the department to accomplish before his departure and that he has no intention of slowing down.

After 43 years of serving, he now must retire according to state requirements that may only be subverted with special legislation.

“It’s been a long time. I love my job. I’m excited about coming to work every day despite the tremendous challenges that law enforcement has been under, but I just have to retire and I’ll miss my position,” said Frederickson.

“But we have such great people that will fill in behind me. We have a deep bench, as they say. It will be wonderful to watch these great young men and women continue working in the profession.”

Projects that Frederickson still faces in his last months in the position include the $3 million upgrade to the station’s HVAC system, as well as the implementation of body cameras for officers.

The station is also in the process of onboarding several new officers and other staff.

He added that he is also involved in several training programs for officers, as well as continues to work with the state’s Joint Labor Management Committee to assist in labor relations for police and fire departments.

“And trying to make people feel better in their own homes in the community, that’s a constant that we always like to do—I like to do. We’ve been successful at it as a team.”

Frederickson said that with technology always evolving, he will also prioritize keeping the department up to date with the latest tools and methods.

He added that of his accomplishments, he was most proud of ensuring public awareness on the jobs that officers are performing for their community.