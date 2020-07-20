You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Police to Enforce Strict Parking Regulations at Gray’s Beach

Yarmouth Police to Enforce Strict Parking Regulations at Gray’s Beach

July 20, 2020

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department will be enforcing strict parking regulations at Gray’s Beach.

The department made the decision after receiving numerous complaints regarding parking issues at Bass Hole, Grays Beach, and Center Street in Yarmouth Port.

According to the department, residents and visitors have reported dangerous conditions as a result of vehicles being parked along the roadway and in posted “no parking areas.”

Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed and may be towed.

Vehicles towed will be at the expense of the owner.

Parking violations to be enforced include parking on a prohibited or posted area, leaving less than a 10 foot wide unobstructed lane in each direction, and parking within 10 feet of a hydrant.

   

