Yarmouth Police Granted State Funding for Safety Resources

YARMOUTH – State funding has been granted to the Yarmouth Police Department for public safety resources.

A total of $5,126 has been provided to the department. The funding will be utilized to purchase additional first aid equipment, along with a laptop and modem as well as binoculars.

The money allocated to Yarmouth was a part of a larger round of grants for public safety resources to cities and towns across Massachusetts. The state provided close to $350,000 in total grants to 40 municipalities statewide.