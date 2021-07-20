You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Police Granted State Funding for Safety Resources

Yarmouth Police Granted State Funding for Safety Resources

July 20, 2021

YARMOUTH – State funding has been granted to the Yarmouth Police Department for public safety resources.

A total of $5,126 has been provided to the department. The funding will be utilized to purchase additional first aid equipment, along with a laptop and modem as well as binoculars.

The money allocated to Yarmouth was a part of a larger round of grants for public safety resources to cities and towns across Massachusetts. The state provided close to $350,000 in total grants to 40 municipalities statewide.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


