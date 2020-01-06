You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Police Report Sharp Decrease in Break-ins

January 6, 2020

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department is reporting a sixth straight year of record-low break-ins in 2019.

There were only 29 residential break-ins, 11 commercial break-ins and 29 vehicle break-ins last year.

The total of 69 is a 45 percent drop from 2018 and 86 percent drop from 2010.

The sharp reductions over the last decade are attributed to proactive patrols, the K-9 unit, social media, affordable alarm systems, improved investigative techniques and the Yarmouth Neighborhood Crime Watch.

Police say the crime solving clearance rate of those reported break-ins continues to be very high.

