Yarmouth Releases Plans for Sewer Work

May 17, 2021

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth will begin work on their Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan this week.

In order to start this project, topographical survey data will be collected, starting the week of May 17.

The survey will include efforts to determine the elevation of the ground in certain parts of the “Phase 1” area, which includes areas east of Parkers River.

South Shore Drive, Old Main Street, and the side streets between Old Main Street and Route 28 are all parts of the Phase 1 designation.

Part of the work involves holding up a survey rod against the outside of homes or buildings in the area.

Workers will not need to enter homes or buildings in order to collect this data, but they will ring doorbells to inform homeowners of their presence.

Individuals are not required to be at home throughout this procedure.

The town hopes to cut back on nitrogen discharges in groundwater with this work.

