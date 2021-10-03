Yarmouth Rotary To Hold Informational Session On New Satellite Club

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Rotary Club of Yarmouth is planning to hold an informational session for prospective members of a new Rotary Satellite Service Club on Tuesday, October 19 at 5:30 PM at the Hearth & Kettle Restaurant in South Yarmouth.

The Rotary Club of Yarmouth is comprised of volunteers and professional men and women who believe in community service and fellowship, organizing endeavors such as delivering youth aid through scholarships for local high school seniors and founding the Yarmouth Food Pantry.

The Satellite Service Club is aimed toward individuals seeking to give back through local service projects.

The meeting is open to all and will discuss the Rotary Club of Yarmouth’s mission and provide a platform for attendees to share what kind of projects and causes they are interested in pursuing.

“We recognize that there are many people who, either due to time or financial constraints, would like to give back to their community through service but need an organization to help provide structure,” stated John Gilligan, President of the Rotary Club of Yarmouth.

“The Satellite Service Club would do just that: organize for the good of the community,” he added. “We are seeking people who would like to get involved and make a difference.”

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter