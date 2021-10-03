Yarmouth Seaside Festival Road Race Returns October 10

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Seaside Festival is retuning on Columbus Day weekend October 9-11, 2021.

Occurring annually, the festival draws over 100 craft artisans from all over the country, as well as food vendors, rides and games for children, pie eating contests, music performances, and more to Joshua Sears Memorial Field and other local areas.

One of the festival’s flagship events, the Yarmouth Seaside Festival Road Race, kicks off on Sunday, October 10 at nine am.

The 5k road race is an all ages event in which participants run, jog or walk along a scenic course with water views along the Bass River.

Awards will be given to top finishers in each age and gender category.

The entry fee for the race is $25, with all registered participants receiving an official 2021 race shirt.

Registration is in front of Bridgewater State University on 1175 Route 28, South Yarmouth, beginning at 8:00 am on race day.

Participants may also sign up online by clicking here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter