Yarmouth Seeking Town Administrator Applications

October 9, 2020

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth officials are seeking applications for their Town Administrator position.

Current Town Administrator Daniel Knapik recently announced that he will not be returning to the post after his contract expires in January. The town is aiming for a new administrator to take over during that same month.

Among other qualifications, applicants should have a master’s degree in public or business administration, or a related field. Additionally, three years of municipal management or a related type of experience is required.

The official job description can be found on the town’s website, and replies will be kept confidential. According to a notice from town officials, those interested in applying should send a resume and cover letter to:

Jason R. Talerman
Mead, Talerman & Costa, LLC
730 Main Street, Suite 1F, Millis, Massachusetts, 02054
jay@mtclawyers.com

