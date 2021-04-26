Yarmouth Selectmen Consider Golf Course Solar Project

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members recently heard a proposal for turning the Bayberry Hills links golf course into a solar farm, a feasibility study for which will be requested at town meeting.

According to proponent Thomas Baron, the proposed array would take up 55 acres of land and produce 200 kW per acre.

It is expected to generate power for ten hours a day, 330 days out of the year.

“With a price of ten cents per kilowatt hour, that’s highly variable and depends on market value and all of that, but nevertheless the bottom line is there’s a potential income of 3.6 million dollars,” said Baron.

Baron said that the introduction of the solar farm would bring with it some up-front costs, but would ultimately reduce the cost of tax bills for the town’s other projects like wastewater management and the new Dennis-Yarmouth school with its ability to generate power.

“Over the last twenty years since the links course has been in operation, Golf Enterprise—the two main courses and the links—have been under water 40 percent of the time. And they’ve been a financial burden on the town in all that time. Changing to a solar farm would reverse the burden to a surplus,” said Baron.

According to Baron, Golf Enterprise would have been unable to meet its operational expenses if the town had not accepted the financial burden of the links course payments of $300,000 a year.

Select board members voiced concern over the timing, with the potential solar farm depriving another golf option from residents while the wastewater project continues on the Bass River course.

Selectmen said that with the Cape’s population—and number of golfers—on the rise during the coronavirus, the problem might be compounded even more than it would have been any other year.

A request to authorize a feasibility study into the solar array will be made by Baron at the upcoming town meeting scheduled for May 22.