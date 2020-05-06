Yarmouth Selectmen Vote to Open Beaches, Defying Board of Health

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen on Tuesday night voted to open the town’s beaches in defiance of a previous order of the Yarmouth Board of Health.

“At some point people are going to get fed up being kicked off their beaches and their parks,” said Selectman Norman Holcomb, who initially made a motion to open all recreation areas in town.

That was amended to just opening beaches after Selectman Tracy Post expressed concern about the health of children if playgrounds were immediately opened.

It was unclear how the vote would impact the initial order of the board of health, though several selectmen have previously said they were upset that they were never consulted before the beach closure vote was taken.

The board of health took the unilateral action citing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

After a lengthy discussion on whether to open golf courses in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s state of emergency order, the board opted to wait until next week to decide.

Yarmouth Director of Golf Scott Gilmore said they only have enough staff to open Bayberry Hills right away. According to Gilmore, it would take another week to open Bass River Golf Course.

Gilmore worried about going against Mass Golf and any good will they have made with Baker.

Mass Golf advocates for the sport at the state level and has been working with Baker’s Reopening Advisory Board to open golf before the current May 18 extension of the governor’s emergency order.

Town Attorney Jay Talerman told selectmen that the governor’s initial order was not specific about closing golf courses, but said additional guidance issued by the state appeared to indicate courses had to be closed.

Talerman said he believes Baker’s interpretation of his own order would require courses to remain closed but said a legal argument could be made that courses were not part of the initial edict.

Selectman Chair Mike Stone said it was not clear in the March order that golf was prohibited.

Selectman Erik Tolley said he could not find any evidence that the spread of COVID-19 is more likely if people take part in small outside gatherings.

“The health benefits far outweigh any specific risk,” he said.