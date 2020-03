YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Police State Trooper will be competing tonight in the finals for the New England Golden Gloves in Lowell.

Trooper Ashleigh Moore is a member of the Massachusetts State Police Boxing Team.

Moore is competing in the Women’s Open Final at 141 pounds for the New England Golden Gloves.

If she wins her match, she will go on to compete for a National Championship.

The bout takes place at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.