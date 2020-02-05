You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth to Break Ground for New DPW Facility

February 5, 2020

A conceptual design of the new Department of Public Works facility to be constructed in Yarmouth.

YARMOUTH – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon in Yarmouth for the new Department of Public Works Facility.

The building will be built on Buck Island Road on the site of the old Police Garage and Park Division Buildings.

The current buildings have safety issues and physical deficiencies, including inadequate ventilation, no vehicle wash area and a long list of required repairs.

The buildings are outdated and too small to house the personnel and equipment that provide core public works services for the town.

The $14.6 million project was approved at town meeting and the ballot in the fall.

The new building is designed to last 50 years.

The ceremony is at 4 p.m. at 507 Buck Island Road.

