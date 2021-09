YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Board of Selectmen hosted a public hearing on September 14th to discuss the proposed traffic signal servicing the new Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School on Station Avenue.

Selectmen have continued this hearing until their meeting on October 5, 2021 and have reopened and extended the public comment period until September 30, 2021.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter