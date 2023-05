YARMOUTH – A forum on Yarmouth’s vulnerability to climate change and its impacts will be hosted by town officials on Wednesday, May 24.

The town is developing a plan to assess the potential effects of sea levels rising and storm surges locally as well as identifying strategies based on those findings. With that, public input is being sought.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Town Hall. Participants can also tune into the event virtually via Zoom.