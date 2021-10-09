You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth to Host Pre-Town Meeting Information Forum

Yarmouth to Host Pre-Town Meeting Information Forum

October 9, 2021

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth town officials will host a pre-town meeting informational forum next week to outline warrant articles and answer questions from the public. 

The meeting at 6 pm, October 12, will be hosted by the Yarmouth Board of Selectmen in-person at the Town Hall Meeting Room and virtually over Zoom.

The Zoom link and log in details can be found on the agenda here.

The 2021 Special Town Meeting will take place at the Mattacheese Middle School on Tuesday, October 26 at 6 pm.

The warrant for the meeting can be found on the Town of Yarmouth’s website here.

Articles include appropriating funds for the town Department of Public Works Water Division, as well as whether to authorize the creation of the Wastewater Enterprise Fund.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 