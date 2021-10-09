Yarmouth to Host Pre-Town Meeting Information Forum

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth town officials will host a pre-town meeting informational forum next week to outline warrant articles and answer questions from the public.

The meeting at 6 pm, October 12, will be hosted by the Yarmouth Board of Selectmen in-person at the Town Hall Meeting Room and virtually over Zoom.

The Zoom link and log in details can be found on the agenda here.

The 2021 Special Town Meeting will take place at the Mattacheese Middle School on Tuesday, October 26 at 6 pm.

The warrant for the meeting can be found on the Town of Yarmouth’s website here.

Articles include appropriating funds for the town Department of Public Works Water Division, as well as whether to authorize the creation of the Wastewater Enterprise Fund.