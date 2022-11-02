Yarmouth to Take Public Comments on Housing Plan

YARMOUTH – The Community Housing Committee of Yarmouth is hosting a public comment period regarding its draft Housing Production Plan through November 15.

The HPP is Yarmouth’s key plan to meet the housing needs of the town regarding the challenges of affordable housing, assessing the needs of residents, and setting goals for production strategy.

Those looking to obtain a copy of the HPP plan or submit a query regarding the subject are asked to click here.

The next meeting open to the public on the HPP’s intentions will be held December 7 at 5:30 p.m. It would take place at Town Hall.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter