Yarmouth Visioning Project Issues Second Public Survey

YARMOUTH – Public input is being sought by the Yarmouth Planning Board as part of Phase 2 of its Community Visioning Project.

The Visioning project began last fall to evaluate the town’s strengths, issues and future plans.

To continue the effort, the board has launched a second survey that builds off of input obtained during workshops and the previous survey.

“We hope the community will use this Second Survey to let us know if we are on the right track or if we are missing anything,” said Town Planner Kathy Williams in a statement.

“Community participation is key to creating a meaningful Vision Plan for Yarmouth.”

The draft Vision Statement goals sheet can be found on the town’s website here.

The second survey can be accessed here.

Residents may respond to the survey through July 31.

A presentation on the Visioning Project will allow the public to learn more during the Planning Board’s June 16 virtual meeting at 4:30 pm.