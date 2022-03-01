Yarmouth Water Department Failed to Meet Reporting Requirements

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth’s Water Department issued a notice saying that it failed to meet reporting and other requirements last summer related to the detection of coliform bacteria contamination of the water system.

Town officials said that there is no threat to public health due to the contamination and no boil order has been issued.

But the failure to report the detection properly or within the proper timelines triggered a number of further reporting violations and assessments by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection Southeast Regional Office.

The town said that coliform bacteria is not generally harmful and there is no emergency.

If there was, residents would have been notified within 24 hours.

Awareness of the failure occurred in July of last year, and required Level 1 Assessment for the MassDEP was completed and submitted in late January by the town water department.

“We did not identify any issues in our treatment process or within our distribution system. We took corrective actions in the form of procedural improvements to ensure that proper testing and reporting is conducted for all future sampling. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to work to improve our water system operations,” said officials in the notice.

The full statement from the Town of Yarmouth can be found below: