Yearly Water Main Flushing Scheduled In Harwich

HARWICH – The Harwich Water Department will begin flushing water mains throughout the community on April 1st.

This has become an annual town project. The water department says it’s necessary in order to maintain the best quality of potable water.

Weather-permitting, the water main flushing is expected to wrap up by June 30th. It will take place Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight in the areas of Harwich Port, the town center, along with West and South Harwich.

Residents should watch for posted signs notifying that the activity is happening. Clean weather should be set aside for drinking and cooking purposes in the event of discoloration from the tap.

For additional information, you can dial 508-432-0304, Monday-to-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.