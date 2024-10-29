YMCA Cape Cod Gets Record Donation for New Falmouth Facility

FALMOUTH – The YMCA Cape Cod received a record $10 million donation from local philanthropists Donald R. Smith and Pamela Burkes-Smith to build a new YMCA branch on Brick Kiln Road in Falmouth. It’s the largest donation in the organization’s 58-year history.

The 68,000-square-foot facility named the Don and Dottie Smith YMCA will offer a wellness center, basketball court, aquatic center, and spaces for classes and community events. It will offer programs tailored to children, teens, and seniors.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of leaving a legacy for our extended family,” said Don.

“This YMCA will not only provide a space for fitness and recreation but will also serve as a gathering place where families can create lasting memories. We hope our gift inspires others to invest in the future of our community.”

Construction could begin in fall 2025.