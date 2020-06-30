YMCA Cape Cod Re-Opens Early Education Care and Summer Camps

WEST BARNSTABLE – YMCA Cape Cod has re-opened all but one of its early education care locations as well as its summer camps.

The early education centers that are now open include the Lyndon P. Lorusso YMCA Early Education Center in West Barnstable, Falmouth Hospital Campus, North Falmouth Congregational Church, Harwich Elementary School and Stony Brook Elementary School.

YMCA Camp Lyndon in Sandwich, YMCA Camps in West Barnstable and Harwich are now open.

YMCA Camp Falmouth opens on Wednesday.

YMCA Cape Cod has been a designated emergency childcare provider since March, serving children of front-line health care and essential workers.

The program, which was partially subsidized by the state and offered as a free service, ended on Sunday.

“It has been an honor to serve those families needing Emergency Child Care over the last three months,” said YMCA Cape Cod President and CEO Stacie Peugh.

“We have poured our hearts and souls into supporting the care (and feeding) of the Cape’s essential workers’ children. Our staff joined front line health care workers on their own front line taking the risks necessary to stand strong for our community during this pandemic. We hope many of the families we served found a new home at YMCA Cape Cod.”