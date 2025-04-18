YMCA Cape Cod Receives $2 Million For Upper Cape Facility

FALMOUTH – YMCA Cape Cod has announced that it has received a $2 million pledge from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation to help build a new YMCA on the Upper Cape, bringing the center closer to the finish line in reaching its $35 million funding goal.

The center has now received over $28 million, crossing the 75% mark and entering the home stretch in creating the proposed state-of-the-art facility, with design plans including an aquatics center, group exercise spaces, and a community health center.

The Smiths highlighted their multi-generational connection to the Upper Cape as a motivating factor behind the generous pledge.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation,” said Dr. Bob Antonucci, Co-Chair of the Y’s capital campaign. “Their commitment brings us closer to our goal and ensures that our community will have access to a world-class YMCA for decades to come.”