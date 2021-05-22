YMCA Cape Cod to Host Family Vaccine Clinic Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE – A family coronavirus vaccine clinic will be held on Monday, May 24, at the YMCA Cape Cod’s West Barnstable site.

Free doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to those 12 years old and above by appointment from 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees are being asked to bring their insurance card if they have one.

Anyone 18 and below must have a parent or guardian with them in order to sign off on the vaccination.

Second dose appointments will also be scheduled at the clinic.

Those interested in making an appointment for Monday’s clinic are advised to call the YMCA Cape Cod’s main line at 508-362-6500.