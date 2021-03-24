You are here: Home / NewsCenter / YMCA Hosting Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Drive

YMCA Hosting Cape Cod Healthcare Blood Drive

March 24, 2021

BARNSTABLE – The YMCA Cape Cod will be the site of a blood drive to benefit the Cape Cod Healthcare Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center.

Hospital officials said that every pint of blood donated to one of their blood drives will stay on Cape Cod and help community members. 

As red blood cells have a limited shelf-life of only 42 days, they are in constant need of more blood. 

All of those who donate blood at the drive will receive a Target gift card.

Appointments are required, which can be made at Cape Cod Healthcare’s website.

The drive will be held from 9 am to 3 pm on Wednesday, March 24 at the YMCA Cape Cod on 2245 Iyannough Road.

The full list of other blood drives can be found here, which includes listing for the next upcoming blood drive being hosted on March 25 at the Falmouth Hospital. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


