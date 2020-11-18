Yoga for Grief and Loss Class Aims to Ease Pandemic Anxieties

SANDWICH – Sue Andersen Yoga is hosting a series of Yoga for Grief and Loss classes to help the community deal with the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes focus on breathing techniques, gentle movements and stretching, and meditation and rest.

It aims to reduce stress and anxiety, whether caused by COVID or the loss of a loved one.

“We’ve all been through a lot this year and I think everyone has been touched by loss in one way or another in the pandemic,” said founder of the organization Sue Andersen.

Andersen hosts the sessions via Zoom, so people can participate from their home safely.

She said practitioners can use a chair or yoga mat, welcoming anyone even if they have limited mobility.

Through breathing, movement, standing poses and meditation techniques, to help alleviate internalized negative emotion like anger or sadness.

Andersen said that internalized anxieties can lead to physical problems as well, such as lethargy or general aches and pains across the body.

She said that the sessions are open to those who have not necessarily lost a loved one during the pandemic but are still feeling negative emotion.

“Sometimes when we think about loss and grief, we associate that with losing a person. A family member or a friend,” said Andersen.

“The loss can be anything. If you’re feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or sad or anything like that, this is a great class for you as well. Don’t feel like this isn’t for you if you haven’t lost an individual.”

Yoga for Grief and Loss sessions will be offered each Wednesday live at 6 pm on December 2, 9 and 16.

The classes are 60 minutes long and held via Zoom and are not recorded.

Registration is $10, which can be completed for any or all sessions here.