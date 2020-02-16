Youth Job Fair Being Held Next Month in Barnstable

HYANNIS-The 4th annual Youth Job Fair will be hosted by the Barnstable Youth Commission on Wednesday, March 4, at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

Dozens of businesses across the area will send representatives to recruit those aged 14 to 18 for work. The fair had 230 students in attendance in 2019, and the plan is to expand the event this year.

Recreation Director Patti Machado said that finding a job can be an intimidating experience for teenagers, which is why the event was initially created. She explained that resources from employers on topics such as labor laws and guidance will be accessible to make sure that prospective workers have all the information they need to enter the workforce.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here to really make the opportunity golden for everybody, on both sides,” Machado said.

As the summer months approach, recruiting young people to work in the area is vital, Machado said. Teenagers can also gain valuable experience that will follow them wherever they go, and some even return to Cape Cod to continue working in fields that they’re passionate about.

“It opens up eyes and really makes the Cape a much more vibrant place,” Machado continued, “and it’s important to have all ages working.”

Businesses interested in signing up for the event can visit the town’s website by clicking here. Space is limited for employers.

Students from both public and private schools throughout the area who wish to attend may do so from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Machado said that buses will be able to transport some students to the fair.

The entire event, for attendees and businesses participating, is free of charge.

For more information, contact Amy Harwood with the town at 508-862-4638 or amy.harwood@town.barnstable.ma.us.