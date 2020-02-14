17th Annual Girls Night Out! RSVP Below!

Save the date for another memorable, fun-filled evening to benefit Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN). Join over 100 of local Cape Cod women as we celebrate dozens of local vendors and women-owned businesses with food, drinks, giveaways, and more! Girls Night Out is co-sponsored by Puritan Cape Cod, Ocean 104.7, Cape Country 104, 99.9 the Q and CapeCod.com.

Co-Sponsors

Girls Night Out WE CAN Benefit

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

5:30pm-7:30pm

Puritan Cape Cod, Main Street, Hyannis

After-Party

7:30pm-9:00pm

The Naked Oyster, Main Street, Hyannis

Save 10% off your purchase at Puritan, and Puritan will donate another 10% to WE CAN.