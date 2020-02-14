You are here: Home / Promotion / 17th Annual Girls Night Out – RSVP!

17th Annual Girls Night Out – RSVP!

February 14, 2020

17th Annual Girls Night Out! RSVP Below!

Save the date for another memorable, fun-filled evening to benefit Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN). Join over 100 of local Cape Cod women as we celebrate dozens of local vendors and women-owned businesses with food, drinks, giveaways, and more! Girls Night Out is co-sponsored by Puritan Cape Cod, Ocean 104.7, Cape Country 104, 99.9 the Q and CapeCod.com.

Co-Sponsors

Girls Night Out WE CAN Benefit
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
5:30pm-7:30pm
Puritan Cape Cod, Main Street, Hyannis

After-Party
7:30pm-9:00pm
The Naked Oyster, Main Street, Hyannis

Save 10% off your purchase at Puritan, and Puritan will donate another 10% to WE CAN.

Visit with local vendors!

Enter to win amazing raffle prizes!
100% of raffle ticket sales benefit WE CAN.

RSVP Below

Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 