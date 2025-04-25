99.9 The Q & Alberto’s Mother’s Day Lunch Promotion!

99.9 The Q is pleased to partner with Alberto’s Ristorante for a Photo and story contest that recognizes Moms of all kinds. Are you a Mom yourself? Take a selfie with your kids and tell us a funny story. Want to recognize your Mom?

Send in a photo with a great story about what makes your Mom special. Kristina Carlyle of 99.9 the Q’s Feel Good Mornings will select 10 winners on Friday, May 2, 2025.

We’ll post the winning photos and stories on CapeCod.com.

Each winner will be invited to a Mother’s Day lunch on Thursday, May 8th, 2025 for a special meal and enjoy a group reading with Psychic Medium Rachel Perry!

Alberto’s Ristorante

Open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week!

Share your memorable milestones with Alberto’s… including baby showers, birthdays, and rehearsal dinners.

Now accepting reservations for Mother’s Day

Alberto’s offers fine Italian dining from full family meals to lunch specials, with private rooms available for any occasion.

Contest Period: 4/28 – 5/2