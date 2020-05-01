During this crisis there are many people working on the frontlines. Doctors, nurses, and health care workers. First responders. Delivery people. Cleaning people. Grocery store workers. Pharmacists. We want to celebrate everyday people, who by just doing their jobs, are showing amazing courage and resilience. Know someone who is continuing to serve? Do you know a team of people who are making a difference to the community? Nominate them here, even if you don’t know their names. Winner Stories will be mentioned on air.
Help Us Celebrate Cape Cod’s Everyday Heroes!
May 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
