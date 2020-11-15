You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 043

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 043 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This widowed mother of 4 children works 2 jobs to keep a roof over their head and maintain the best life possible. They are all in treatment to help cope with the loss of their father. Mom is dedicated to the health and well being of the family. They take "stay" cations whenever possible by riding bikes, swimming and fishing together as a family. Child #1 age 6, male needs clothing, a jacket and shoes/boots. Clothes size 8/10, Jacket size 10, shoes/boots size 4. He wishes for: Legos, toys of any kind but likes Minecraft and would love a gift card to Game Stop. Child #2 male, age 10 needs a winter jacket, size 12-14, shirts/pants underwear size 12-14 and boots size 6. He wishes for a fishing pole, fishing equipment, a crabbing net, and Legos. Child #3, female age 12 needs some clothing, Pants/shirts/jacket all adult size X Small. Child #4 female age 17 needs some clothing. Leggings, hoodies size women's Medium. She wishes for a Victoria's Secret gift card, Barnes and Noble gift card. Mom needs help with groceries and would welcome a gift card to Stop & Shop, Marshall's and "wishes" for a new blender.
