Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 045

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 045 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

These grandparents became the guardians of 3 children ages 13-23 after being removed from bio parents care due to the parents substance use. CFS began working with the kids after the removal to help them better manage their early history, the loss of their family unit, and rebuilding their lives. The teens had also been the target of ridicule and bullying prior to living with grandparents. The grandparents are supporting the kids in learning the skills necessary to transition to young adulthood. Child #1 age 13 female could use some clothing. She is a women's size 2 for pants and a size large for shirts. She needs a set of sheets (full) a blanket and would love a mirror for her bedroom door. Child #2, male, age 17 needs a winter coat, size XL and winter boots size 10, any clothing- pants, size 36/32, shirts XL. He wishes for a Smart watch, new sheets/blanket for his room - size full and a gift card for a video game. Oldest sibling, age 23, female would appreciate clothing, size women's 18 or shirt size women's XXL. She also needs sheets, size Queen, and wishes for a down blanket for her bed. The grandparents need either some things for the house (towels/glassware/silverware) or a gift card to help outfit the house for their new family members. Grandma & Grandpa could both use a warm hat and gloves for winter. They would also appreciate a gift card to the market or any store.
