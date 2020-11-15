Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 097

This multigenerational family has moved in together to help afford living on Cape Cod. In Home Therapy is working with them to help with one of the children who has emotional and behavioral needs. The client is learning to better cope and manage his emotions and mood disregulation. The adults work but are supporting the elderly parents as well as the kids. Child #1, male age4 needs a hat & gloves or mittens size 4T. He likes Duplo's, dinosaurs, and books. Child #2, male, age 6 needs clothing, PJ's size 6/7. He likes trucks of all kinds, Legos, coloring books and crayons/markers. Child #3, female age 10 needs a hat & gloves. She wishes for a Target gift card to shop for clothes. Mom says all 3 children need a set of sheets, size Twin. Mom could really use a gift card for the market or to Old Navy. Dad needs work clothes and would appreciate a gift card to Work n' Wear. The grandparents would love a gift card to TJMaxx to purchase some warm clothing or to any store and respectfully thank the donors for their help.

