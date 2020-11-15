Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 098

"Chloe" lives with her mom and her stepfather of many years. Chloe is working with In Home Therapy to work on mood, self-regulation and coping skills. Her parents work multiple job to pay the bills but still struggle to stay afloat. Recently the dad was in a car accident that has temporarily injured him and leaving him unable to work for a couple of months. They would greatly appreciate any help this year. Chloe, age 12 needs some clothes, PJ's and a warm hat & gloves. She wears a girls size 12-14. She wishes for a gift card to Kohls or Old Navy. Mom needs sneakers, size 10. She likes Sketchers/Underamour type in black for work. They need some towels and mom would "love" an air fryer. Dad would really use a gift card to Auto Zone or to Old Navy for some work clothes. They also have a small dog who could use a new dog bed or a small collar/leash in red or blue.

