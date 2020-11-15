You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 098

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

"Chloe" lives with her mom and her stepfather of many years. Chloe is working with In Home Therapy to work on mood, self-regulation and coping skills. Her parents work multiple job to pay the bills but still struggle to stay afloat. Recently the dad was in a car accident that has temporarily injured him and leaving him unable to work for a couple of months. They would greatly appreciate any help this year. Chloe, age 12 needs some clothes, PJ's and a warm hat & gloves. She wears a girls size 12-14. She wishes for a gift card to Kohls or Old Navy. Mom needs sneakers, size 10. She likes Sketchers/Underamour type in black for work. They need some towels and mom would "love" an air fryer. Dad would really use a gift card to Auto Zone or to Old Navy for some work clothes. They also have a small dog who could use a new dog bed or a small collar/leash in red or blue.
