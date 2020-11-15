You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 100

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 100 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This grandmother has raised her grandson since age one and adopted him legally. He is a six year old boy who faced early trauma and is diagnosed with ADHD. Grandmother works as a clerk in a department store and is often taking other children into her home to serve as babysitter and grandmother figure. She is a devout Christian and caretaker. She struggles financially and the bills add up quickly for her. She "Blesses" anyone who is willing to donate to her and her grandson. Child #1, male age 6, needs shirts or hooded sweatshirts any color, size child's small or size 6/7. He likes puzzles and coloring books, markers/crayons. Grandmother, would appreciate a gift card to Target, any grocery store and Dunkin Donuts for after church.
