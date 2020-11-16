You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 171

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 171 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This single mother of 2 teenage girls all experiencing high anxiety which has increased due to the pandemic. Mother has worked hard and instilled her work ethic in her girls. They have been busy caring for their neighbors by helping them with tasks, cleaning their yard. The family would love puzzles that they could work on together, or board games of any kind. Stop & shop, CVS, Target or other gift cards would help them buy necessities. Child #1 female age 13, dreams of getting a Digital Piano Keyboard, silver jewelry, slippers size 6, T-shirts/sweatshirts size XL. Child #2, female age 14, loves makeup, nail polish items, drawing materials, long sleeved t-shirts size Medium, fleece PJ's, size Medium,. She talks about seeing an oversized Sherpa pullover hoodie in a magazine that she would adore. Mom would like a "7 in 1" emergency tool kit to keep in her car, wind chimes or spinners, an insulated drink bottle. Mom has limited eye sight and would love a way to listen to Stephen King novels.
