You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 173

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 173

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 173 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single mother of 3 girls, two of which are diagnosed with autism. Mom was working two jobs to support her family but the pandemic has reduced her to only working part time. This mom would be so grateful for any help this year. Mom needs gift cards to supermarkets, CVS, Target, Walgreens, Wal-Mart for food and necessities. She would love a new sweatshirt of any kind size XL, and a new toaster oven. Child #1, female age 11, she likes hooded sweatshirts, size large. She is a reader and wishes for a Moon Light (cool white). She also needs hats, gloves, scarves and socks. Child #2, female age 12, loves to read and requests a Barnes and Noble gift card or Amazon gift card. She wants a singing bowl, anxiety supports especially a heated weighted blanket, lava rock bracelet, a worry stone, Chuchik Fidget cube toys, pull and stretch stress balls, Mind Panda stress ball. she would also appreciate long sleeved t-shirts, size M. Child #3, age 13, female would like a Sherpa pullover hoodie, size large, a sports camisole, size large, a lava rock bracelet, worry stone or any anxiety reducing supports.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 